Government adopts preventive measures against coronavirus

The Vice-President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has held a meeting with various members of the Government, at the People’s palace in Malabo, to look at preventive measures that the Executive should take in the event of possible cases of the coronavirus epidemic in Equatorial Guinea.

The Vice-President of the Republic expressed his concern regarding the matter on 27th January, during the meeting he held with some members of the Government. In the presence of the Prime Minister, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, Nguema Obiang Mangue asked about the measures adopted by the Equatoguinean Executive to not only prevent but also respond effectively to any possible case in the country.

The Vice-President called an urgent meeting, which included the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination and the Minister of State for health and Social Welfare, the Minister of State for Security, the Ministers for Civil Aviation and the Interior, to look at the current burning issue in the world, the cases of coronavirus in China, declared the Prime Minister, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, before the national press.

Obama Asue also revealed the meeting that had taken place hours previously, between the Minister for Health and the Minister for Civil Aviation, on the means of preventive security in companies operating in the country that could bring passengers from China, as is the case with Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa and Air France.

Health is talking all the logistical measures in order to equip the national health service, in the case that there is a suspicion that the virus is in the country, stated the Prime Minister.

In addition to internal measures, the Government is also concerned about the situation of Equatoguinean students in China, If it is necessary to go to China to repatriate the students, we will do it, but we are awaiting instructions from the Chinese Government, as they have already begun extensive preventive and curative measures against the virus. But we are prepared to evacuate our students, if it were necessary, said Obama Asue.

The coronavirus was identified on 7th January in China. The number of deaths has risen to 80 from among the almost 3000 cases diagnosed in the Asian country, according to Chinese media.

In total there are 13 countries with patients in various stages of severity. All of those were at some time in Wuhan, the place where the virus originated. Its incubation period is two weeks without the presentation of symptoms and it is contagious during that period. It is for that reason that Nguema Obiang instructed those at the meeting to take whatever steps were necessary to protect Equatoguineans, both inside and outside the country.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office