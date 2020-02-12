Government Communique on condemnatory sentence from Paris Court of Appeal

As a result of the sentence passed on 10th February by the Court of Appeal in Paris (France), condemning the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with national Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, in the case of supposed dishonestly acquired goods, the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through the Ministry for Information, Press and Radio, and Minister Spokesperson for the Government, Eugenio Nze Obiang, declared its position with regards to the events in a communique signed by the Prime Minister, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue.

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has become aware of the condemnation by the Court of Appeal in Paris, on 10th February this year, in the alleged matter of supposed dishonestly acquired goods regarding the Vice-President charged with Defence and State Security over the false accusations of corruption and laundering of capital issued for many years by numerous NGOs, encouraged by the sole aim of destabilising our country.

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea declares its repulsion regarding the acts of interference in the matters of Internal Jurisdiction of its State by the French Courts. The United Nations Charter, in Article 2.7, categorically prohibits this type of intrusion into affairs, the solution of which, under the Sovereignty of States (Article 2.4 of the aforementioned Charter) depends solely on the States themselves.

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea describes an unacceptable and inappropriate that the French penal jurisdiction is violating the basic, fundamental Principles constituting the basic pillar of the creation of the UN.

The supposed crimes for which the Vice-President of the Republic has been falsely accused are assumed to have been committed within national territory. The supposed victim of the crimes, if there was one, would be the People of Equatorial Guinea, and thus the French Courts lack the competence and Judicial legitimacy to hear this matter so Machiavellian in its creation.

The People of Equatorial Guinea, the absolute owners of the capacities with regards to this question, is the sole legitimate body to impose action in the defence of its goods, if it were the case that there were any damage or outrage against them; and does not recognise having given procedural representation to any Organisation or State to take action against the Vice-President of the Republic. Along those lines, we do not know in whose name the French Jurisdiction is speaking, nor do we understand who is to owner of the interests being defended, as the legitimate owner of those interests, the People of Equatorial Guinea, does not recognise having suffered within its Treasury the acts for which the Vice-President of the Republic has been accused. In view of this ridiculous obstinacy in proclaiming itself defender of the interests of our sovereign people, the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea energetically condemns the acts of intrusion and manipulation of the French Penal Jurisdiction against the noble and peaceful people of Equatorial Guinea.

The Government of our country reserves the right to exercise before the International Jurisdictional Courts whatsoever Civil or Penal actions it has as its Right in order to claim the payment of compensation of the damage caused to the senior Bodies and figures from our country, after having tarnished their honour, dignity and International reputation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office