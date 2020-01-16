Politics 

Government communique on fire at Malabo Cathedral

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has the duty to inform the national and international public and Catholic Christians in general that on the afternoon of Wednesday there was a large fire at the Holy Church Metropolitan Cathedral in Malabo.

The place of worship, which dates back 104 years to 1916 and is a heritage site, has for ten days been the object of restoration work by a Spanish company.

The Government laments this most tragic event.

Malabo, 15 January 2020

For a Better Guinea.

The Government

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

