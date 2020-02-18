GOVERNMENT PUBLISHES STANDARD AND PRODUCTION CONTRACTS WITHIN TRANSPARENCY FRAMEWORK

The Equatorial Guinea Government, as promised within the framework of transparency in accordance with EITI (Extraction Industries Transparency Initiative) Standards, has begun to publish its standard and production contracts for the oil industry.

This is further proof of the desire of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for the effective implementation of the initiative. These contracts can be seen through the web pages of both the Ministry for Mines and Hydrocarbons and the Equatorial Guinea EITI Preparatory Group National Commission (EITI-GE).

Through this action, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea is once again its interest and efforts made to become a member of the great EITI family.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office