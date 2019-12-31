Greetings for presidential couple

On Monday 30th December, the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through their various representatives, sent effusive greetings to the presidential couple, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, to mark the end of 2019 and the start of the New Year 2020.

The event took place on the esplanade of the People’s Palace in Malabo, and was attended by all the tiers of the Central State Administration, together with militants and sympathisers from the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and the public from the district of Malabo.

The speakers from the parties, from the municipal corporation of Malabo, political parties from the democratic opposition, the PDGE and the Governor and Judiciary, together with the national Parliament, apart from recognising and praising the political efforts of the Head of State in the development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, also condemned the potential enemies whose end is to destabilise the current climate of peace.

At the same time, they highlighted the political and diplomatic triumphs achieved by the country in 2019, such as the position of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the election of the Equatoguinean, Agapito Mba Mokuy, as head of UNESCO, and actions taken by the Head of State in favour of refugees and the forcibly displaced on the African continent.

They also highlighted the acknowledgement and merit for the humanitarian actions of Constancia Mangue de Obiang for the benefit of socially vulnerable and disadvantaged classes.

Furthermore, Maria Coloma Edjang Mbengono, Salvador Nguema Mangue, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, David Nguema Obiang Eyang and Gaudencio Mohaba Mesu expressed their greetings, and wished health and good fortune to the presidential couple and family for a prosperous 2020.

The President of the Republic described Equatorial Guinea as a country that lived from what it had,

Many times, there have been people who do not believe what they can see and tend to cause chaos; we must value peace above all and we are following the international currents; we have forgotten the criminal acts suffered by the people during the first 11 years of independence. If we wish to maintain the peace we must be even more vigilant. In the coup attempt in 2017 they recruited two thousand terrorists. What we want is peace and development, and for that reason the common denominator in the terrorism we suffer has been due to development.

We are a small country, and all we want is to maintain good relations with powers. There are many African countries living in poor conditions while their resources continue to be exploited, and that has led to instability. The poor in Africa tend to align with the policies of the United Nations, being unfair policies manipulated by power. The example of the Government is the one the people must take, because we are sovereign and independent. There is no perfect country, no perfect person, and I am working for my people in Equatorial Guinea”.

The President of the Republic, during his speech, spoke of peace, evil currents on an international level, and the past history of the nation. In addition, he said that on 2020 there must be reflection, mercy, aid for the most needy, vigilance of enemies and the maintenance of peace, in order to make the Republic of Equatorial Guinea a great, prosperous, safe country.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office