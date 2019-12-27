General 

Greetings from Ambassadors in United States and Central Africa Republic

Posted By: admin

Miguel Ntutumu Evuna and Narciso Edu Nsue, Equatorial Guinea Ambassadors to the United States and Central African Republic, respectively, have sent Christmas greetings to the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. We are including the full text of their messages here.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office

