H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue checks degree of progress on State social projects

The social projects at the country’s ports, the drinking water distribution network and the development of the island of Corisco are in the sights of the Vice-President of the Republic. That was the framework for talks between H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue and representatives from Public Works, Transport, the Postal Service and Telecommunications, the Treasury and Geprojects, among others.

For the ports, the implementation of electrification projects, fencing, and production and certification of drinking water for the port area in Malabo and Bata are being studied.

According to the director of Geproyectos, the Corisco drinking water network is 95% installed, but has been put on hold; the technicians have opted to take another look at installation of the treatment plant. In this context, the Vice-President of the Republic has demanded that SOMAGEC, the company in charge of construction, finish the work.

Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is behind a macro-project to make national tourism profitable through the implementation of the online visa, wants to see Corisco become one of the most beautiful islands in the country and a pearl in Africa. In view of the investment project presented to him by an Italian businessman, he is pressing for the urgent urban development of the islet.

The opening of the Sipopo shopping centre, a two-storey building covering over 12,300 m² floor area, was also discussed during the meeting. The establishment of various brand franchises and other services is planned. The plan will generate additional employment in the country.

As a visionary of a prosperous Equatorial Guinea open to the world, Nguema Obiang Mangue believes that the arrival of tourists in the country will create benefits in all sectors and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy ample leisure options.

Therefore, the implementation of all these projects is one of the priorities of the Government member, who through his policy of diversifying the country’s economic sources, considers it necessary to establish a business climate and investment opportunities in the non-oil sectors.

