H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue oversees work on on-line visa project

The Vice-President of the Republic, H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, has held a fresh meeting with VSF Global, from the United Arab Emirates, and with members from the ministries for Tourism, Security, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Transport, Aviation and Defence, among others, in order to verify progress on the work of the macro-project which aims to open the doors of the country to the world.

The executive of VSF Global, through the presentation of the website, certified that the work on the implementation of the on-line visa is almost 100 percent complete, once again confirming that this visa will come into force in February. In that regard, during the working session held at the People’s Palace in Malabo, the Emirati firm explained to Nguema Obiang Mangue the visa application process, as well as the requirements that tourists must meet to enter Equatorial Guinea.

In this context, the website that has been set up is freely accessible, and available in four languages; Spanish, Portuguese, French and English. After filling in the application form and making the payment, the tourist will receive a reply confirming the granting or refusal of the visa within 72 hours. The price of which, according to the Government of Equatorial Guinea, is 75 dollars, or around 37,500 Franco CFA.

After carefully analysing the progress of the project, the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers congratulated the entire team for their hard work, while also making recommendations to improve and speed up the on-line visa process.

Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is committed to a massive influx of tourists into the country, made them aware of the importance of this project for the Government, since the national executive, through this project, intends to boost the tourism sector by opening up Equatorial Guinea to the world, with the aim of making it more profitable and allowing the creation of more jobs with national labour, as well as more recognition and international presence.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government