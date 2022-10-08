H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue solves INPAGE dispute

The Vice-President of the Republic has resolved the non-payment of cocoa farmers and their lack of supplies for the next two seasons.

The Vice-President had separate meetings with the Minister for Industry and Energy and the INPAGE director.

With Benjamín Caefa Malabo, director of the Equatorial Guinea National Institute for Agricultural Promotion, the meeting served as a platform to present the Vice-President with the report on the payment of farmers for the last agricultural campaign and the purchase of supplies for the next two years.

According to Caefa Malabo, for supplies of lime and sulphate, the company contacted has managed a 7% reduction on the total invoice.

Nguema Obiang Mangue, for his part, bearing in mind that the agricultural sector is one of the priority sectors for generating income in the country, authorised the release of funds for the immediate purchase of supplies for farmers, in addition to insisting that the INPAGE director seek to implement a direct relationship with him in order to avoid a repetition of this year’s payment delays in the future.

On the same day, Nguema Obiang Mangue received Miguel Ekua Ondó, the Minister for Industry and Energy, at the Head of State’s Office. The aim was to find out what stage has been reached in the negotiations with the Belgian company Enjeux Groupe for the organisation of an International Vehicle Exhibition Fair in Equatorial Guinea.

In addition to supporting the project, the member of the Government believes that it is an activity that will place Equatorial Guinea in the international spotlight, and will further open the doors to tourism. For that reason he recommended that the minister work out the legal details with the State’s lawyers in order to receive the best advice.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government