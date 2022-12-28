H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue warms hearts of hundreds of Mongomo’s children

Once again this year, the children of Mongomo are benefiting from the benevolence of H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, receiving free toys distributed by the President of the PDGE National Youth Federation at the Santiago Nguema Eneme stadium.

The initiative means that, regardless of the social status and economic resources of their parents, children can fulfil their dreams and enjoy toys at this special time of the year.

The distribution of these gifts is organised through the Sons of Obiang Association, with supervision by its honorary president, Nguema Obiang Mangue, given that not all provincial capitals have the same number of children, and fair distribution is a priority, so that no child is left without a toy.

Mongomo is the fourth stop on Nguema Obiang Mangue’s nationwide toy distribution tour, which has been a feature for more than two decades.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government