H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and First Lady vote at polling station 12 in Malabo

The Presidential Couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, exercised their citizens’ right at polling station 12 in the neighbourhood community of the former Oficar.

On Sunday 20th November 2022 the Republic of Equatorial Guinea is voting in the Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections. Three elections in which three candidates are also taking part, alongside their respective political groupings, and the democratic opposition parties in coalition with the PDGE.

The Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea and Electoral Coalition Candidate, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, accompanied by his wife, the First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, went to the headquarters of the Equatoguinean Academy of the Spanish Language in the neighbourhood community of the former Oficar, where he was received by members of the National Electoral Board.

At polling station number 12, Candidate Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, following legal formalities in electoral matters, collected the ballot papers for the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Convergence For Social Democracy and the Social Democratic Coalition Party of Equatorial Guinea or Baboro, went into the booth to maintain the secret nature of this process, and placed his envelope in the ballot box.

The First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, went through the same process when casting her vote.

During the voting by the Presidential Couple, observers were present from the African Union, the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, and the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Also present at polling stations across the board is the group of national observers comprising civil society and other pro-rights, democracy and good-governance associations.

For Buenaventura Mbaya, former Minister from the Republic of Congo and head of the CEMAC youth observers, there is a climate of joy aimed at the successful holding of the last campaign and the current elections, which makes Equatorial Guinea a model of democracy in the sub-region, and he congratulated the Head of State on the current climate of peace and security.

For African-Canadians in the diaspora, their board chair corroborated the other observers in that the three joint elections are taking place in an atmosphere of peace and calm and, with full and massive turnout from the electorate. In a clear expression of peaceful coexistence, from early in the morning the Equatoguineans flocked to the polling stations to exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

For the PDGE candidate, his party will reap what it has sown in these elections, and the vote just cast is very positive for the people.

His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo invited the undecided and the entire population to go to the polls and support the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.

In these elections, the registered voters are participating in three joint elections; on the one hand, the presidential elections and, on the other hand, voting for the one hundred deputies and 75 senators making up the National Parliament, in addition to over a thousand councillors for town councils throughout the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government