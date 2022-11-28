H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo re-elected as President of the Republic

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has once again earned the trust of the Equatoguinean people, PDGE militants and sympathisers in general, and the militancy of the electoral coalition in particular.

The PDGE and coalition candidate overwhelmingly won the 20th November Presidential Elections, with 94.9% of the validly cast votes. The results were published on Saturday afternoon by the National Electoral Board.

The victory was celebrated instantly, shortly after the proclamation of the results in the 5th of June Hall at La Colina courtyard at a feast in which H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo de Obiang and the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, were joined by the PDGE Secretary General, Jerónimo Osa Osa Ecoro, the leaders of political parties from the electoral coalition and His Excellency’s entire cabinet.

The La Colina banquet was a prelude to the PDGE’s nationwide simultaneous celebration of its landslide election victory, to be held on 30th this month.

The results of the 20th November 2022 elections, published this Saturday by the President of the National Electoral Board, Faustino Ndong Esono Eyang, in the presence of international observers from all corners of the planet, show Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as the clear winner of these elections on receiving a total of 405,910 votes from a total of 411,081 valid votes, representing 94.9% of the votes cast, with CPDS candidate Andrés Esono Ondo in second place and PDSD Baboro candidate Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu in third place.

With these results, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is re-elected to continue at the helm of Equatorial Guinea’s historical and political destiny for the next seven years. Furthermore, they will govern without opposition in both chambers of the national parliament, since the PDGE and its electoral coalition won all the seats, in addition to seats in local councils all over the country.

