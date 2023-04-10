Handle 2023 election litigations firmly- LP candidate

The Labour Party Candidate for Abia South Senatorial District, Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, has urged the judiciary to be firm in delivering justice in all litigations on the 2023 general election.

Onyeizu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He urged judges handling various litigations at all levels of the elections to discharge their responsibilities with honour, transparency and competence.

“Every Nigerian is hoping that the judiciary will be their last hope.

“The judges should look at the cases critically and be fair to all those who have approached the court for judgments, including my principal at the presidential level and all LP and other parties’ candidates,’’ Onyeizu said.

He said that Nigerians were looking at situations where justice would be obtained even against the rich, the powerful and influential politicians in Nigeria.

“We are looking at a scenario where the son of nobody, without knowing anybody aspiring to become somebody in Nigeria can achieve his dream.

“I am hoping and praying that the judges will be fair in discharging their judgments,’’ the LP candidate said.

Onyeizu, also seeking redress on the outcome of Feb. 25 Abia South Senatorial election, expressed confidence that the judiciary would dispense justice on the matter.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, winner of the Abia South election with the highest 49, 903 votes.

Onyeizu scored 43,903, while the incumbent Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu of PDP scored 28,422 votes.

Onyeizu alleged that the election was marred by obvious irregularities and malpractices including falsification of results.

He also claimed that the declaration of Abaribe, who was former Minority Leader of the senate, as winner of the election was not in conformity with provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Basically, elections were not held in about over 108 polling units in Abia South. We have looked at those polling units and we discovered that, over 31,000 voters with PVCs were not able to cast their votes.

“Also the marginal lead between the purported winner of the election, Abaribe and the first runner up, which is myself is estimated to be about 5,800.

“The Electoral Act states that if the margin of lead is less than the total number of voters that are being disenfranchised, such elections should be declared inconclusive,’’ Onyeizu said.

He expressed confidence that the election tribunal would look into his petition based on merit, ensure that justice is done on the matter.

Onyeizu appealed to his supporters in Abia to be calm and believe in the judiciary, assuring them that effort was ongoing to reclaim the people’s mandate.

“I see us emerging victorious because ours is a very clear case of intimidation, impunity and abuse of power.

“I see us celebrating. I see a delayed celebration of victory, which will happen and by then we will be rest assured that the people’s mandate has been returned to them.

“I am not contesting for Senate, but Abia South people are all contesting through me and the mandate should be returned back to the people,’’ he added. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria