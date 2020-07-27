Handover of office between presidents of PDGE District Council in Riaba

The President of the PDGE Monitoring Commission in Riaba, Vicente Ehate Tomi, representing the National Office, oversaw on 24th July the ceremony handing over office between the outgoing president of the PDGE District Council, Pedro Casimiro Bibang Oyono, and the incoming, Juan Riquechi Ondo, which took place at the headquarters of the political grouping in the presence of local authorities, members of the District Council, the Monitoring Commission and party grassroots structures in the district.

As a consequence of the recent PDGE resolutions to reorganise the peripheral bodies of the political grouping, this change to the President of the District Council of Riaba arose, and the handover ceremony began with the Anthem to Brotherhood and a minute’s silence for the militants recently deceased in the district, followed by the signing of the handover by the two presidents, the outgoing and the recently appointed.

In their speeches, the outgoing and incoming presidents both thanked the President Founder Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for having entrusted them with the responsibility, and asked for the support and collaboration of all PDGE militants and sympathisers in order to boost activities of the party in the district, as stated in the statutes and regulations, with the aim of promoting the successful operations of the PDGE District Council in Riaba.

For his part, the President of the Monitoring Commission gave his instructions, including a summary of the history of Equatorial Guinea, and pointed out that the changes have nor arisen due to poor work, and should not cause antagonism among militants, but invite everyone to participate in closer collaboration in order to stamp fresh dynamism within the District Council.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office