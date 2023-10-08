‘Hands of Gold Foundation’ donates equipment and consumables to Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF) an Accra-based non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated equipment and consumables to the Ankaful Psychiatric hospital.

The items included, BP Apparatus, Digital/Infra-red thermometers, Suction machines, Clinical Weighing scales, Stethoscopes, Bedside screens, Nebulizer waste bins and wall clocks.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday said consumables however, included psychotropic medications, assorted cake soaps, bar soaps, soft sweeping brush, floor mops, long scrubbing brush, lavatory brushes or sacks of detergent, drinking cups, street broom, hand scrubbing brushes and boxes of bottled mineral water.

Presenting the items, the Manager, Administration and Policy coordination, Mr Rex Kumordzi said the gesture was to support mental healthcare delivery in the country.

He said HOGF recognised the alarming increase in mental illnesses in the country and the need to support care givers to treat persons who suffer the unfortunate ailment.

Mr Kumordzi said it was important that members of the public showed care and compassion to each other to complement advocacy efforts of those in charge of mental care in the country.

‘Mentally challenged persons are also the most vulnerable in society and it is our duty as citizens to ensure their protection, well-being and overall mental health,’ he emphasised.

Mr Kumordzi explained that the decision to go to the aid of the hospital formed part of activities to commemorate the third anniversary celebrations of the Foundation.

He however, expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to benefit the mental facility and its in mates and help reduce the burden on the day to day administration of the hospital.

On his part, the Principal Nursing Officer of the hospital Mr Charles Ofosuhene expressed gratitude to the foundation for supporting the facility at this point in time.

Mr Ofosuhene who also doubles the Quality Assurance Coordinator of the hospital appealed to individuals and corporate institutions to support the numerous mental homes particularly in the hard and trying times.

He assured that the donated items would be used to the benefit of the inmates and prayed that HOGF adopted the hospital for regular support.

Source: Ghana News Agency