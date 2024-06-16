

Ouagadougou: The Minister Secretary General of the Presidency of Faso, Dr. Zakaria SORE, officially installed Harouna SAWADOGO as the President of the Burkinabe Atomic Energy Agency (ABEA). The installation ceremony took place on Friday, September 12.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Harouna SAWADOGO was appointed by the Council of Ministers on September 4, 2025. He is a consultant specializing in quality management, occupational health and safety, and the environment. During the installation, Dr. Zakaria SORE, representing the Head of State, Captain Ibrahim TRAORE, presented Sawadogo with his letter of mission.





Dr. Zakaria SORE highlighted the high expectations from both political authorities and the population, urging Sawadogo to prioritize the interests of the Burkinabe people in his decisions. He congratulated the new ABEA president and called for a commitment to the agency’s mission.





Harouna Sawadogo expressed his gratitude to the leadership, particularly President Faso and Captain Ibrahim TraorE, for the trust placed in him. Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he expressed confidence in meeting these challenges with collective support. Sawadogo announced plans to establish a technical and scientific consultation and coordination body to harness the expertise of Burkinabe professionals in nuclear technologies.

