Head of State attends funeral for Maria Cristina Dyombe Dyangani

The State funeral took place at the Equatoguinean Cultural Centre, overseen by the presidential couple, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, on Thursday 13th February.

Wreaths from the family, Malabo Town hall, the national University of Equatorial Guinea, the Ministry for Education, University Teaching and Sports, constitutional bodies, the Government, and the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, marked the first moments of this sorrowful ceremony.

The Prime Minister, Administrative Coordinator, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, and Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, PDGE General Secretary, placed the flags of the country and the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea on the coffin.

All the messages of condolence highlighted the personality of Maria Cristina Dyombe Dyangani, who was born on 10th March 1929 in the people’s council of Lungu, district of Mbini, province of Litoral, the third of six children. She studied primary and secondary school in Mbini and on the Island of Bioko, and higher studies at the Higher Indigenous School, graduating as a qualified teaching assistant in 1948. Her first destination was Niefang, and she taught for 16 years in Mbini.

In her desire for improvement, she entered the Diaz Gimenez Normal Teaching School, the number one women’s teaching school in Madrid, where she obtained the title of National Master of Primary teaching. She graduated from the National University of Distance Learning, in Educational Philosophy and Science, specialising in Management and Administration of Educational Centres.

Cristina Dyombe Dyangani stood out as a researcher into the Ndowe cultural tradition, through conferences and the publication of the book “Ndowe Cultural Identity”.

As a professional and politician, Maria Cristina Dyombe Dyangani was the first mayoress of Malabo for 3 years, Technical Secretary for Women and Social Affairs, a department that was raised to that of ministry, where she was the Minister for the Promotion of Women and Social Affairs, today the Ministry for Social Affairs and Gender Equality. She was also Director of the Martin Luther King University School of Teacher Training, at the national University of Equatorial Guinea. She was Presidential Adviser at the Ministry for Education in matters relating to UNESCO, President of the Office for Advisers to the Presidency of the Government, and Adviser to the Presidency of the Government and Academic Adviser at the Faculty of Educational Sciences.

Within the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, she was a member of the disciplinary committee, the executive board, the national council, and second vice-president of the party; she was also an active member of the Friends of Obiang movement.

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, described her departure as a design of human nature from birth to death. He had words of consideration for the first Mayoress of Malabo, and highlighted the successive posts she held. Maria Cristina Dyombe Dyangani passed away in 7th February at the age of 91, leaving behind a large family.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office