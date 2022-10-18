Head of State decorates Republic of Guinea Ambassador

The Head of State has decorated Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya, accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador Republic of Guinea Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The dean of the diplomatic corps bid farewell to His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, after concluding his diplomatic mission in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya, Republic of Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador, reviewed with His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo the current state of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the diplomatic activities carried out with the Malabo administration.

And in recognition of these valuable services, the Head of State sanctioned Presidential Decree number 122/2022, dated 17th May, awarding Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya the Medal of the Grand Cross of the Order of National Independence.

“My diplomatic mission has come to an end. It has been a very pleasant experience for me today and we thank His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Head of State and Government, Founder of the PDGE, who has honoured me on behalf of the people of Equatorial Guinea with this great distinction. In this case, I thank the President of the Republic, the people and the Department for Foreign Affairs for taking me in as a son of this country.

There is no need to list here all the satisfaction I have experienced, through of the expression of the political will of the two governments to establish diplomacy for the development of nations,” said the ambassador, who added: “The Guinea mission has ended today and I have received another mission to represent the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in my country”

Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Job Obiang Esono Esono Mbengono, were the Government members accompanying the Head of State during the audiences held on Monday.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government