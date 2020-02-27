Head of State holds audience with delegation of Russian military experts

On Wednesday 26th February the President of the Republic H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received a Russian delegation led by Anatoly Punchuk Vice-Director of Federal Services for Technical and Military Cooperation.

Russia is prepared to share its experience in the fight against terrorism affirmed the Russian Vice-Director of Federal Services for Technical and Military Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk minutes after meeting the Head of State and Government H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The strengthening of mechanisms to counteract terrorism in Africa was the main topic of the meeting.

The dialogue between H. E. Vladimir Putin and H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Sochi maintained during the First Russia-Africa Summit last October and a review of cooperation in military matters also formed part of the matters discussed.

In the presence of the Minister for National Defence Alejandro Bacale Ncogo and the Adviser from the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Moscow Francisco Javier Edu Ondo the two interlocutors expressed hope that the agreements signed between their countries provided elements that would contribute to strengthening peace and security on the African continent.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office