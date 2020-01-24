Head of State holds audiences

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, held two separate audiences on Thursday 23rd January, at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The Head of State received a message from his counterpart in Senegal, H. E. Macky Sal. Senegal is soon to hold an economic forum at which they will discuss investment in social housing, air transport and local content on the African continent.

Some of these issues will be presented by various figures, including leaders from the banking and oil sector in Malabo.

Amadou Diagne, President of the Forum of Operators for the Economic Guarantee of Africa, was the special envoy of the Senegalese leader charged with explaining to the leader of the nation the aims of this forum.

The envoy from the Dakar Government also received timely advice from H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, as a pan-Africanist working ceaselessly for the development of the continent.

After that meeting, the President received the Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rowan Laxton.

The British diplomat came to exchange points of view of political, economic and cultural matters, and on investment in various sectors.

Great Britain is on the verge of Brexit, and for that reason it aims to renew and reactivate relations and agreements it holds with its partners.

The meeting, described as fruitful, according to the politician from London, also served as an opportunity for the Head of State to send messages to the British Government, confirming the hope of developing their diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, Rowan Laxton praised the work by Equatorial Guinea on the United Nations Security Council during the time it held the position of non-permanent member of the organisation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office