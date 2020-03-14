Head of State opens Fishing Training and Production Centre in Bata

The Government is adding to its professional training provisions a new centre specialising in the fishing sector, which was inaugurated by the President of the Republic on 13th March.

Within the framework of national economic diversification, the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has made available to the youth population from this continental area a new professional training school.

It is the fishing training and production centre, located in the southern port area, for the training of fishermen and other specialities in the fishing sector.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo oversaw the inauguration on Friday 13th March in Bata, after making several working visits in all areas of the country’s interior.

Also present was the General Secretary of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Jerónimo Osa Osa Ecoro, local authorities, and the diplomatic corps, regional delegates from various ministerial departments, advisers and director generals from the Head of State’s Office.

Te technical report from the Minister for Public Works, Housing and Town Planning, Diosdado Nsue Medja, began with a homage to the Head of State as the author of the work. The work cost 19,200 million Franco CFA and took 36 months to execute.

It is a complex of buildings on an area covering 7,000 m², comprising of a training building, workshops, a processing plant and residences for teachers and students. The graduates will obtain a professional certificate in fishing, seamanship and fishing crafts, navigation and naval mechanics, naval electrical, electronic and telecommunications systems, vessels, the construction of structures and hulls, and the treatment and canning of fish.

As the tutor department, the Minister for Fishing and Water Resources, Adoración Salas Chonco, expressed gratitude for marking the start of the path of this department, one of the important sectors for economic diversification.

She highlighted the construction of fish markets, fishing ports, the acquisition of the fishing vessel Palé, and the project for the elaboration, conservation and smoking of tuna on the island of Annobón.

In his instructions, the Head of State congratulated the executive at the Ministry for Fishing and Water Resources, and the construction company.

“For over 30 years I have wanted to activate the fishing sector in Equatorial Guinea, which has a maritime area 11 times greater than its land area”, said H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Highlighting the fact that the fishing sector is important, he declared that the population should benefit from the products resulting from this investment.

The cutting of the ceremonial ribbon and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque also featured in the ceremony, in which H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo visited all areas of the complex and received explanations on its operations.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office