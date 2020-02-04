Head of State opens ordinary session of Chamber of Deputies

The Head of State, H. E: Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has overseen the opening ceremony of the first period of Parliamentary sessions, on 3rd February.

In addition to members of the legislature, the opening was also attended by components of the executive and judicial powers, members of the diplomatic corps and heads of accredited diplomatic missions close to the Malabo Government, and leaders of political parties and the Democratic party of Equatorial Guinea.

Two senators and two deputies from the electoral constituencies of Mongomo, Niefang and Micomeseng were sworn in before the Head of State on occupying their seats.

The speeches by Gaudencio Mohaba Mesu, president of the Chamber of Deputies, and Teresa Efua Asangono, from the Senate, coincided in thanking H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for his support for Parliament, ever available and showing the determination to be a model guardian of the law.

The President of the Senate also praised the First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, for her humanitarian work in Equatoguinean society.

In addition, the two underlined the advantages of the culture of peace that the President of the Republic has highlighted in all his speeches.

Over the next 90 days, the deputies and senators will be studying in first and second reading the draft laws relating to ports in Equatorial Guinea, the postal service and the strengthening of the national banking system.

They also addressed matters such as the proposal for Equatorial Guinea to join the World Customs Organization (WCO), the examination of the files of complaints and requests from citizens, the appearance of members of the Government, the reports from parliamentary commissions and delegations, and any other business.

Furthermore, the Senate has drawn up four proposals for laws and submitted them to the Executive for study and approval.

The session continued with a study of the Family Code, the draft General law for the Merchant Navy, an exclusive plenary session on the resolutions sent by the department of Education, University Teaching and Sports on punishments and measures adopted with respect to the wave of vandalism currently undermining society, and the ministerial law to fight bullying and violence in the education system.

The President of the Republic , in his instructions, highlighted the work of the parliamentarians, and indicated the concern of the Government for employing young graduates from training institutions, as the Head of State is backing the involvement in citizens in the full development of the country.

At another point in his speech, he recommended that the executive implement the laws and draft laws coming from the legislature without delay.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office