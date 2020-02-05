Head of State oversees first Council of Ministers this year

On 4th February, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, oversaw a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the People’s Palace in the capital.

Attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and national Security, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, the Vice Prime Ministers, and various Ministers, those present debated to only point on the agenda, regarding support and solidarity with the Chinese Government in relation to the coronavirus epidemic. The matter was presented by the Minister for health and Social Welfare.

The ministerial meeting, under the presidency of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, was the first Council of Ministers of 2020.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office