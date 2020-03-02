HEAD OF STATE OVERSEES SECOND COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

The Second Council of Ministers meeting of 2020 took place at the People’s Palace in Malabo overseen by the President of the Republic H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

After the First Council of Ministers meeting in which they covered the issue of support and solidarity with the Chinese Government regarding the Coronavirus epidemic at the second meeting the members of the national executive met in Council of Ministers plenary session under the presidency of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to exhaustively study and analyse the nine points on the agenda.

They began with the adoption of the agenda followed by a reading and approval in the event of the minutes from the previous session and the synthesis report from the Prime Minister of the Government Francisco Pascual Obama Asue.

During the Council session those present looked at the Draft Law approving Fiscal Incentivisation Measures presented by the Ministry for Finance; the Draft Law Regulating Sexual and Reproductive Rights in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea presented by the Ministry for Health; the Draft General Employment Law by the Ministry for Work and Social Security and the Draft Order calling elections for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Children’s Parliament presented by the Department for Human Rights.

Prior to Any Other Business and the reports on the results of the Extraordinary Summit of CEEAC Heads of State and the official visit to the Nkok special economic zone in Libreville the Council of Ministers overseen by the Head of State also reviewed the Evaluation Report for Income for the 2019 economic period and justification of the current account income for January 2020 presented by the Ministry for Finance through the General State Treasury.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office