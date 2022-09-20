Head of State receives Cameroonian Deputy Minister for the Presidency

The President of the Republic, Head of State and Government, H .E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, granted an audience on Monday to the Thursday to the Cameroonian Deputy Minister for the Presidency, Charged with Defence, Joseph Betti Assomo.

Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon, as members of the Economic Community of Central African States located in the Gulf of Guinea, are discussing the adoption of common strategies for cross-border security.

This was the subject of discussions at the audience that His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo granted to Betti Assomo.

The Equatoguinean delegation was composed of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, the Deputy Minister for National Defence, Candido Ncogo Engono Nchama, and other authorities from the Ministry for Defence and the Equatorial Guinean Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Cameroon, Armando Cote Echuaca.

On the Cameroonian side, several generals and senior commanders of the Cameroonian Armed Forces and its accredited Ambassador in Malabo discussed the security issues between the two nations, in view of the threats from maritime piracy suffered by the countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

“We were received by His Excellency Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in order to talk about the instructions of his brother and counterpart, His Excellency Paul Biya, Chief of our Armed Forces. The audience comes within the framework of regular diplomatic talks on security matters between the two Heads of State.

His Excellency Paul Biya regularly receives special envoys in Yaounde from his counterpart, so it is right for us to come here to deliver this message on inter-communal problems.

That is why we are here this morning with our accredited Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea and leaders of our Armed Forces, led by the General Chief of Staff.

President Paul Biya currently holds the rotating chair of the CEEAC Conference of Heads of State and his emissary said that Cameroon had also been experiencing a particularly insecure situation in recent years. These same security problems are now international and cross-border, as they are all linked together, and we must take note of the geopolitical and economic challenges of the times.

That is why this audience aimed at reaching agreement took place and why the constant exchanges of special envoys sent by the two presidents are necessary and indispensable”, said Betti Assomo, who also declared that he had received instructions from His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for His Excellency Paul Biya.

