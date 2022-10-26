Head of State receives CISSA Executive Secretary

The President of the Republic, Head of State and of the Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, spoke to Zainab Ali Kitoko, Executive Secretary of the Committee on Intelligence and Security in Africa (CISSA), on Tuesday 25th October in the Ambassadors’ Hall of the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The President of the Republic granted the CISSA Executive Secretary the audience to discuss matters related to the upcoming summit in Malabo on security issues in Africa.

The visit to the sponsor of the CISSA headquarters building served as a framework for establishing the summit’s work programme, based on the guidelines and recommendations of the Head of State, in order to combat transnational organised crime, terrorism and insecurity in the various areas of the African continent.

“I am here to visit my father and sponsor of the CISSA headquarters in Addis Ababa, and to receive guidance on our organisation’s annual summit, scheduled for the 28th to 30th of this month, here in Malabo,” Zainab Ali Kotoko told the press.

The audience was attended by the Minister to the Presidency Charged with External Security, Juan Antonio Bibang Nchuchuma, in addition to the Deputy Minister to the Presidency of the Republic in the Department for Missions, Job Obiang Esono.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government