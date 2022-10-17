Head of State takes part in 5th Gulf of Guinea Commission Conference

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea has obtained the appointment of executive secretariat of the Gulf of Guinea Commission. The decision was taken during the course of the work of the fifth Conference of Heads of State and Government of the member countries.

The work was carried out in Abuja, capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and remotely, and was attended by several Heads of State and Government, including the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, accompanied by the Minister of State for Regional Integration, Baltasar Engonga Edjo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue; the Deputy Minister Charged with Missions, Job Obiang Esono and the Adviser Head of State Protocol, Teodoro Biyogo Nsue Okomo.

The meeting, chaired by outgoing President, Mamadou Bouari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, addressed issues affecting the coastal countries.

The Gulf of Guinea Commission was created as a tool for cooperation between coastal States, with the purpose of defending common interests, including ensuring security and promoting peace and socio-economic development through dialogue and consensus, based on ties of friendship, solidarity and brotherhood.

In his speech, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, said that member States were living with uncertainty as a result of the threats against them. Within this context, Equatorial Guinea has been fighting individually and collectively against the security challenges posed by the growing threat of transnational organised crime in the form of terrorist activity, armed and insurgent groups, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Likewise, we have faced the threats of political, economic and social destabilisation, promoted by enemies who do not want peace and development for our societies.

It was within this context that the Head of State expressed Equatorial Guinea’s concern regarding the situation that the Gulf of Guinea Commission is going through in terms of financial resources, “which must come from the contribution of the member States, and which are essential for the achievement of our objectives and the efficient functioning of our organisation.

It is clear that in the current circumstances, it is very difficult to fulfil our plans and implement projects. I would therefore urge the members of the commission to make an effort and meet their financial and contributive obligations in order to ensure the survival of the Gulf of Guinea Commission,” declared the President.

In view of the organisation’s shortcomings, he called on his counterparts to carry out an in-depth analysis and to consider the idea of reorienting and revitalising the foundations of the organisation, which certainly needs fresh impetus.

The President of the Republic concluded his speech by reiterating Equatorial Guinea’s commitment to continue contributing to the consolidation of a common geopolitical and economic area, with full security guarantees and a climate that facilitates socio-economic and political promotion and development.

