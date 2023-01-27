Health and Science and Innovation lead EU delegation on tour to vaccine manufacturing plants in Cape Town, 28 Jan

Government to showcase local vaccine manufacturing capacity to EU delegation

The Department of Health together with the Department of Science and Innovation will, on Saturday, 28 January lead the European Commission Delegation led by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on a tour to the country`s vaccine manufacturing plants in Cape Town.

The tour is part of the government efforts to showcase the progress made by the country with regards to locally produced pharmaceutical products to enable the country and the continent of Africa to rapidly respond to morbidity and mortality resulting from vaccine preventable and manageable communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The government delegation will be led by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. This is part of a series of bilateral meetings and events organised within the Framework of EU- SA Ministerial Dialogue.

The Team Europe has committed to continue supporting the South Africa’s local manufacturing capacities and strengthen pharmaceutical systems.

Members of the media are invited to join the tour scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 28 January 2023

What: Media Breakfast

Where: The Westin Hotel, Cape Town, Convention Square, Lower Long Street

Time: 09h00

What: Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines

Where: No 5 KestrelPark, Montague Gardens,

Time: 10h30

What: Visit to Biovac Institute

Where: No 15 Alexandra Rd, Ndabeni,

Time: 12h30

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Foster Mohale

National Health Department Spokesperson

Cell: 0724323792

E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Source: Government of South Africa