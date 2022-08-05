Hisense South Africa Donates an Ultrasound HD60 to The Peninsular Maternity Trust for Mowbray Maternity Hospital

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At a donation ceremony on July 28, Hisense, a manufacturer and provider of high-performance electronics and medical devices, delivered a cutting-edge, high-resolution, ultrasound machine, the Hisense Ultrasound HD60, to the Peninsula Maternity Trust for Mowbray Maternity Hospital to announce the collaboration and contribution to the Mowbray Maternity Hospital and The Western Cape Department of Health.

The Mowbray Maternity Hospital, located in Cape Town, is the largest dedicated maternity hospital in South Africa specialising in providing care to women with high-risk pregnancies. Professor Ntusi, who is the chair and head of medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Groote Schuur Hospital climbed Mount Kilimanjaro last December to raise money to buy a new ultrasound machine for the hospital’s anaesthesia department.

Hisense South Africa donated an Ultrasound HD60 in response to Prof Ntusi’s efforts. Receiving this advanced ultrasound device with enhanced diagnostics powered by built-in AI will raise the level of care at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital and deliver better outcomes for at-risk women as well as boost staff morale.

“We are so proud to be able to donate this machine to the Mowbray Maternity Hospital and the Western Cape Department of Health, we hope and wish this will not only change the lives of the surrounding community by improving the technological and medical capacity of the hospital, but also provide the health care professionals with quality technology innovation and support in order to make their work lives a little bit easier ” Ronele Prince, medical sales manager of Hisense said.

Hisense developed the Ultrasound HD60 to provide clinicians with clearer, higher resolution imaging shown on its 21.4″ diagnostic display. The device comes with a variety of ultrasound probes, making it well-suited to meet a range of the hospital’s anaesthetic, obstetric, gynaecological, and cardiovascular procedure needs.

The Hisense Ultrasound HD60 has been used in more than 30 hospitals across China, helping diagnose over 50,000 cases. Hisense completed the CE MDR certification for the Ultrasound HD60 in December 2021 and obtained the SAHPRA license in South Africa for the device in January 2022. In April this year, Hisense won its first order of six Ultrasound HD60 in South Africa; a significant step to becoming an internationally well-known brand in the medical equipment industry.

