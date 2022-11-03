General 

HM King receives letter from Central African Republic President

Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a letter from President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra , on solid relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The letter was handed over to Minister of the Royal Court Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa during a meeting today with the Central African Republic Minister of Defence and Army Reconstruction, Claude Rameaux Bireau, and his accompanying delegation.

The Royal Court Minister welcomed him and reviewed bilateral relations and ways of boosting cooperation to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

