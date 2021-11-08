HM King receives Muharraq Club Chairman, Board members, football team

Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received at Sakhir Palace today Muharraq Club Board Chairman, Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, members of the Board of Directors, the football team as well as the technical and administrative staff, on the occasion of the club’s winning of the AFC Cup for the second time in its history.

HM the King congratulated them on the honorable achievement, praising the team’s great performance throughout the championship. He lauded the efforts of the technical and administrative staff, wishing the club further success in the upcoming competitions.

HM the King stressed that Muharraq Club is one of the oldest clubs in Bahrain and the Arab Gulf region, pointing out its track-record of achievements. He also praised the support shown to the team by the club’s fans who played a key role in bringing about the accomplishment. He directed to make a documentary on the club’s history and achievements, stressing support to all efforts aimed at serving Bahrain in various fields.

HM the King commended the tireless efforts of Personal Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and SCYS First Deputy Chairman, President of the General Sport Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to develop football and the sport sector in the kingdom.

For his part, Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, extended on behalf of Muharraq Club Board members, affiliates and supporters sincere thanks and appreciation to HM the King for the meeting following the club’s crowning in the AFC Cup championship.

He commended the unflinching royal support to the club and the sport movement in the kingdom. He said Muharraq Club football team was able to win the 83rd championship at the local and international level since its establishment in 1928.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa commended the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He also praised the care and follow-up of Personal Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and SCYS First Deputy Chairman, President of the General Sport Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Source: Bahrain News Agency