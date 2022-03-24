HONOR Announces Global Launch of the HONOR X8

Boasting a slim and lightweight design with industry leading ultra-narrow bezels, HONOR launches the HONOR X8, expanding its product portfolio in global markets

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global launch of the HONOR X8, the newest member of HONOR’s reliable HONOR X Series. The release marks HONOR’s first HONOR X Series overseas product launch since becoming a fully independent brand and follows the successful launch of the HONOR 50 Series and the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series, in a move that will expand the brand’s product portfolio and bring HONOR’s powerful technology to all global users.

Delivering a raft of innovative technology solutions, the HONOR X8 features a stylish, ultra-thin and lightweight design, a large screen with super narrow bezels, exceptional photography capabilities and powerful performance that exceeds expectations, all at an affordable price point. Running on Android 11 with Google Mobile Services (GMS), the HONOR X8 is now available in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, starting from 899 AED (about 224 EUR).

“At HONOR, we are committed to making our powerful and innovative technology solutions accessible to people across the globe through our X Series line-up“, said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd. “The HONOR X8 is packed with one of the latest Qualcomm chipset platforms, Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform and boasts industry leading features alongside a cutting-edge camera, ideal for today’s entertainment hungry generation.”

Exquisite Design with Ultra Slim and Lightweight Body

Incredibly thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR X8 has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.45mm thick[1] and weighing just 177g[2].Boasting a flat-edge design and elegant rounded corners on all four sides, the HONOR X8 fits comfortably in the palm of a hand, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Super Narrow Bezels and 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display

Presenting a truly immersive visual entertainment experience, the HONOR X8 has super narrow bezels which deliver an impressive 93.6%[3] screen-to-body ratio, the highest to be achieved among smartphones in the same category. To accomplish this industry breakthrough, HONOR developed an innovative glue dispensing solution, which enabled the left and right frames of the HONOR X8 to be compressed to 1.1mm, while the top frame is only 1.15mm thin[4].

HONOR X8 features a 6.7-inch[5] HONOR FullView display. The screen resolution is 2388×1080[6] pixels and it supports 16.7 million colors, enhancing clarity, and offering a true-to-life viewing experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos, and gaming.

The HONOR X8 is also packed with advanced eye protection features, including TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification[7], eBook Mode and Dark Mode, ensuring a comfortable reading and viewing experience, even after extended periods of use or in dimly lit environments.

Premium Photography Capabilities for Spectacular Image Capture

Bringing a beyond exceptional photography experience, the HONOR X8 boasts a Quad Camera setup, including a 64MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Angle Camera, a 2M Sensing Macro Camera and a 2M Sensing Bokeh Camera.

Perfect for budding photographers and creators who love to capture content on the go and record special moments with family and friends, the 64MP ultra-clear camera allows users to capture more detail and vivid photos. The 5MP Wide Angle Camera with a 120o angle of view[8] and a f/2.2 aperture allows users to capture more elements in the frame with greater ease and convenience.

Performance Powered by Snapdragon® 680 and HONOR RAM Turbo

A smartphone powerhouse, the HONOR X8 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, an advanced 6nm processor, designed to deliver superior performance while conserving power.

The HONOR X8 is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (6G+2G), an HONOR technology which moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 6GB RAM can be increased to 8GB RAM. This technology expands RAM storage by compressing background apps and stops background processes from getting killed when users switch apps, ensuring users can take a call and write a message and the apps will still be running in the background.

Worry-Free Battery Life with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge

The HONOR X8 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery[9], guaranteeing long-lasting battery life for users to enjoy, delivering up to 13 hours of YouTube video content playback, 19 hours of web browsing or 9.3 hours of gaming[10]. With 22.5W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, users can juice up their device with enough charge to enable three hours of online video playback[11] in just ten minutes.

Pricing and Availability

Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X8 is available in three striking colors: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue[12].

Starting from March 24, 2022, the HONOR X8 will be available to pre-order in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia via HONOR’s Online Store at an affordable price of 899 AED.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

[1] Data from HONOR labs. The thickness (7.45mm) is measured at the thinnest point and does not include the camera bump. Actual dimensions may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method. [2] Data from HONOR labs. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods. [3] Data from HONOR labs. [4] Data from HONOR labs. [5] Data from HONOR labs. With a rounded corner design, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.7 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). [6] The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, thus the effective pixels are slightly less [7] This product has no therapeutic function. [8] Hardware level 120°. Actual number may be slightly less. [9] The rated capacity is 3900mAh. (Non-removable Battery) [10] Data from HONOR labs. Battery life depends on actual usage situations. [11] Charging and battery life data are collected from HONOR lab tests done under 25℃, 45%-80% relative humidity, using the original charger and the cable, starting from 3% power, under standby with the screen turned off. Actual performance may vary slightly due to individual differences, user habits, and environmental factors. [12] The three colors are not sold in all regions, please refer to the actual products sold locally.

