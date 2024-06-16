

Houet: Faso Academy made its big comeback: After a six-year hiatus, the music show Faso Academy made its grand return this Friday, September 12, 2025, in Bobo-Dioulasso, in front of a large audience gathered at the Casimir KonE hall of RTB2 Guiriko. The event attracted parents, friends and music lovers who did not want to miss this meeting, considered a true artistic and civic school and a springboard for future stars of Burkinabe music.





According to Burkina Information Agency, in total, six candidates are competing for this Bobolais stage. The chosen format includes two evenings: three candidates performed this Friday, September 12, while the other three will take the stage this Saturday, September 13, still in the same venue starting at 6 p.m.





The first evening was marked by the presence of the regional director of RTB2 Guiriko, Oloh Poda, as well as some guests.

