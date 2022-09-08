Huawei Cloud Meeting Facilitates Shenzhou-14 Taikonaut Talk with African Youth

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the African Union. The activity, co-hosted by the Mission of China to the African Union, China Manned Space Agency (CMS) and the African Union Commission (AUC), was one of the activities organized to celebrate the occasion. It was the first time that the taikonauts had a direct dialogue with African teenagers.

Teenagers from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and South Africa had the opportunity to ask the three taikonauts questions. Taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe are currently on a mission at the Tiangong space station, and the trio answered questions on life in space, scientific experiments, and the growth that they have experienced.

The global network SparkRTC ensured stable real-time HD video connections for both the on-site and online meeting participants in China and the aforementioned African countries. Simultaneous interpretation between Chinese, English, and French allowed everyone to express their ideas easily and better understand one other. Diverse meeting control functions ensured that the event proceeded in an orderly manner. The professional end-to-end assurance and global service team of Huawei Cloud smoothened video connections.

