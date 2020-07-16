Huawei Hosts 2020 Europe Smart PV FusionSolar Day Online

DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In the beginning of July, Huawei hosted its 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day in Europe with 5 speakers and 5 panelists from leading research firms, customers and partners. The online event gathered attendees from more than 40 countries covering topics from PV market trends during and post COVID-19 to experience sharing for utility-scale projects.

Watch the playback of the event here:

https://solar.huawei.com/eu/ fusionsolarday

“We are extremely happy that our 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day has been a great success in bringing industry leaders together online and discuss key technology trends and market outlook during and after COVID-19,” Hariram Subramanian, CTO, Huawei FusionSolar Europe said. “With more than 3000 people in Digital Energy R&D team around the world including Germany, Spain, Japan and China, we will continue to devote to our international research and co-innovate with our customers. At this challenging time, we thank all the speakers, panelists and our team who made this possible and every participant who came and supported us.”

Despite facing a challenging year in 2019, Huawei continues to be the global leader in the inverter market. Looking at the future, Sam Wilkinson, Associate Director, Clean Technology & Renewables from IHS Markit shared, “The forecast of 2020 solar installation lowered to 110 GW. In the long term, solar growth is still on track, and it can play a central role in a ‘green recovery’ – there is still huge potential to grow.”

Xavier Daval, Solar Expert, CEO also shared his insights on the future of a new power system, “Power system is centered on AI. And the future system will be bidirectional supported with data collected by IoT. And the key values are coming from the data. So, the system should be smarter and smarter if we want to stay in the race.”

Alvaro Zanon, Senior Solution Manager, Huawei shed light on the main challenges of bifacial system, and how Huawei’s FusionSolar Smart PV solution could help customers to optimize a bifacial power plant with a few references case studies. Following which Richard Morris, Founder CEO, Zebotec GmbH touched on the topic of Power Plant Control with Huawei PV Inverters. Our last keynote speaker, Hariram Subramanian, CTO, Huawei FusionSolar Europe summarized Huawei’s latest 10 emerging technology trends for smart PV in 2025. These trends encompass four dimensions: lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), power grid friendliness, intelligent convergence, and security and trustworthiness. Read the full details here.

The event also comprised of a panel discussion moderated by Javier Asensio, CEO, Vector Renewables, and featuring: Jørgen Rasmussen, Director, HV/MV Grid Connections from Better Energy Solutions, Miki Risita, Head of Solar Main Equipment, Enel Green Power, Jorge Aleix, Head of Engineering from Grupotec, Terje Melaa, SVP Engineering and Technology from Scatec Solar ASA and Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director Solar Projects of BayWa r.e.. The panelists debated on various hot topics such as grid connection, yield estimation and financial modelling of the plants. Lastly, the event was wrapped with a virtual tour of Huawei Smart PV solution suite and an engaging quiz session with all the participants.

