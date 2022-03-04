Human Rights Council Begins Urgent Debate on Situation of Human Rights in Ukraine Stemming from the Russian Aggression

The Human Rights Council today began an urgent debate on the situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said one week ago, the Russian Federation’s military attack on Ukraine had opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history. The attack that began on 24 February was generating a massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine. Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underlined the gravity of the risks to all of humanity. Over two million people had been forced to flee their homes. Tens of millions of people remained in Ukraine, in potentially mortal danger. There should be an immediate resolution of the conflict through peaceful means.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Chair of the Special Procedures’ Coordinating Committee, said the military invasion carried out by the Russian Federation had caused the people in Ukraine immense suffering and irreparable harm. The Russian Federation should observe and respect international law; end hostilities immediately and unconditionally; stop immediately all human rights violations stemming from the attack; facilitate the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance; and restore the ability of the people in Ukraine to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without military or external interference.

Gennady Gatilov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office at Geneva, speaking as a country concerned, said the situation in Ukraine had been before the Council since 2014. At that time, a regime had come to power in Kyiv after an anti-constitutional coup that began to virtually exterminate the Russian-speaking population of the country. The Human Rights Council had had the opportunity to act on these reports and protect democracy and the people of Ukraine, and preserve a multi-ethnic and multicultural Ukrainian society, but it had failed to do so.

Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, speaking as a country concerned, said the Council had gathered today to discuss the existential threat to human rights as a principle, not only caused by the breach of the fundamental principles of international law, but also by the breach of international law by one of the biggest countries of the world, by one of the members of the Security Council, by a weak leader who wished to look strong, who pushed his country into the hell of crime and injustice against Ukraine.

In the ensuing debate, many speakers condemned the Russian military aggression in the strongest possible terms: hundreds of civilians killed, injured, displaced, this was the dire reality of the situation. There should be an independent commission of inquiry to look into all human rights violations committed in Ukraine. The safety of those fleeing the attacks should be guaranteed, as should be humanitarian access. The Council must hold Russia accountable, and the international community must send a strong message to Russia that it must live up to its international commitments and provide support and assistance to Ukraine. Some speakers raised the cause of the conflict, saying that it was in part due to the hegemonistic policies of the short-lived governments of the West, including the United States and the European Union. It was not up to the Human Rights Council to discuss the situation, given the hypocrisy displayed by that body, and given the human rights violations committed by the Ukrainian Government over previous years.

Speaking in the debate were the representatives of Poland, Barbados, Finland, France on behalf of the European Union, Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Barbados on behalf of a Group of Caribbean States in Geneva, Morocco on behalf of the Group of Arab States, Côte d’Ivoire on behalf of the Group of African States, Germany, Marshall Islands, France, Japan, Venezuela, Luxemburg, United Arab Emirates, India, Paraguay, Mexico, Honduras, Republic of Korea, United States, China, Netherlands, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Montenegro, Nepal, Argentina, Malaysia, Bolivia, Brazil, Malawi, Pakistan, Benin, Eritrea, Colombia, Belgium, Estonia, Iceland, Slovenia, Norway, Croatia, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Bulgaria, Italy, Slovakia, Romania, Sovereign Order of Malta, Monaco, Brunei Darussalam, Vanuatu, Dominican Republic, Canada, Australia, Turkey, International Development Law Organization, Maldives, Singapore, Andorra, Trinidad and Tobago, Greece, Belarus, Albania, Syria, Latvia, Cyprus, Georgia, Ireland, Thailand, Malta, Switzerland, Uruguay, Denmark, Nicaragua, Republic of Moldova, New Zealand, Chile, Liechtenstein, Ecuador, Guatemala, Israel, United Nations Development Programme, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Afghanistan, Holy See, Lebanon, Timor-Leste, North Macedonia, South Africa, San Marino, Peru, Jamaica, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Source: UN Human Rights Council