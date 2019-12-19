I Global Refugee Forum

The first Global Refugee Forum is being held in Geneva, organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Swiss Government. A senior delegation from our country led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono, is attending the two-day meeting.

The meeting is taking place on the first anniversary of the ratification of the Global Pact on Refugees, approved on 17th December, 2018, in New York, by the United Nations General Assembly.

On 17th December, various Heads of State, Ministers, representatives from NGOs, civil society, the private sector and religious leaders met at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva to boost the implementation of the pact, and announce new measures which will considerable alleviate the pressure on receiving countries, in order to improve the self-sufficiency of refugees, solve the conflicts causing emigration, and guarantee a sage return to their countries of origin.

According to UNHCR, the current number of refugees has doubled to 25 million throughout the world, a situation which warrants immediate action in order to share and assume with determination the responsibility in a collective manner, indicated the UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi.

At the opening ceremony, the United Nations General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, praised the generosity of the least developed countries and those with average incomes that are receiving millions of refugees, such as Ethiopia and Turkey.

The sessions will take place on 17th and 18th December, and will also be attended by Lazaro Avomo, Equatorial Guinea Ambassador and Permanent Representative before the United Nations in Switzerland.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office