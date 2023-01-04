IGAD to hold summit on South Sudan security crisis

NAIROBI, The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) is expected to hold a special summit aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced that the summit will seek to assess the implementation of the Revilatised Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS).

This is after the head of state held discussions with President of Sudan, Abdel Fattah through a phone call on the security situation of South Sudan.

“Received a call from the President of Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan where we discussed relations between our two countries,” the President stated

“We committed to hold a special IGAD Summit focusing on South Sudan before the end of this month to assess the status of the implementation of the “Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan” and address any emerging issues,” added Ruto

Kenya has played a key role in supporting peace efforts in South Sudan as well as delivering humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

In December 2022, President Ruto donated food stuff and essential medical supplies to South Sudan and called upon the international community to intervene in restoring peace in the East African country.

Source: Nam News Network