Income justification meeting with general secretaries, economic chiefs and autonomous bodies

On Monday, the Presidency of the Government was the setting for the monthly income justification session that the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, holds with the general secretaries and economic heads of ministerial departments, and with the heads of the state-owned companies and autonomous bodies that generate their own income from their activities.

Throughout the meetings, held separately with the two groups, the level of compliance with the income forecasts corresponding mainly to the first half of this year was analysed, in order to sign off on it.

The first of the two meetings, with the general secretaries and their respective economic chiefs, began with a reading of the minutes from the previous session, which had taken place on 19th July. This was a recently introduced innovation, in the form of an “instrument-guide”, which aims to keep more exhaustive checks on everything that happens at these monthly meetings, and for which a minutes secretary and a deputy have been appointed.

The importance of the reading on this occasion lies in the fact that those present were able to review the income data for the first half of the year, which must be closed through clear accounting. The information detailed and cross-checked with the ministries featured the annual and monthly ceilings, the expected and collected incomes, the percentage change in execution and whether or not the established income ceilings had been exceeded. To that end, of the 22 ministerial departments, eight exceeded their revenue ceilings: the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Finance, Trade, Education, and Agriculture and Civil Aviation, and they will therefore receive a bonus.

The adoption of the minutes with the recommendations expressed by those present led the Prime Minister to re-emphasise that the data reconciliation meetings between the Treasury and the departments, prior to the monthly working sessions, were key to consolidating the working system.

At the end of the day, it was the turn of the public companies and autonomous bodies that generate their own income from their activities. Similarly, the minutes from the previous session, held on 5th August, were read, including details of the income situation between January and July, which reached 87% of the forecasts for 2022, with the results returned by GEPETROL S.A. and SONAGAS standing out.

Against the background of what has happened regarding the Malabo and Bata Port Administrations, the Head of Administrative Coordination expressed his concern to the group regarding the management that some public entities and companies are performing, reminding them that all entities must carry out their activities under the rules by which the Central State Administration is governed.

In that regard, he congratulated the heads of ENPIGE and GEPETROL Services for full compliance with the mandate issued, while stressing the importance of a good understanding between the overseeing ministry and the supervised entities.

