INSPECTION VISIT BY HEAD OF STATE

the Head of State H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo began his working schedule with an inspection visit to one of the works of social interest that the Government is developing on the insular part of the country. This was the work being carried out by the company Razel consisting in removing all the old asphalt on the Rebola – Riaba road as in recent years imperfections have appeared due to the accumulation of water on the route.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo indignant at the progress made on the work by the contracted company ordered the work to be handed over to the national Office for the Monitoring and Control of Projects (Geproyectos).

The visit to the site of the work which began two weeks ago and is expected to be completed in twelve months was attended by the Minister for Public Works and Town Planning Diosdado Nsue Medja the Secretary of State Charged with the Treasury Milagrosa Obono Angue and the President of Geproyectos Francisca Obiang Jimenez.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office