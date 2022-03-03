InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa opens its doors

The island getaway marks the first IHG Hotels & Resorts in the emirate, and is launched during the Diamond Jubilee of the InterContinental Hotel & Resorts brand.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced the opening of InterContinental® Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, the first property for the luxury brand in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Located on the sparkling shoreline of Hayat Island, just a 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, the five-star haven brings the InterContinental life to the Arabian Peninsula, combining idyllic island style living with the warm hospitality of authentic Arabia.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties , said : “We are pleased with this qualitative addition to our company, which owns great assets in the world of real estate and luxury. The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa from IHG, added a new value for lovers of nature, beauty and contemporary authenticity. He added: “We are always keen to improve our business and projects and achieve the highest levels of luxury and distinguished services, and it is no secret to everyone the position that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has reached in the world of tourism in general, and hotels and resorts in particular.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India, Middle East and Africa said: “InterContinental Hotels & Resorts have been pioneering luxury travel in new destinations for over 75 years and the undiscovered destination of Ras Al Khaimah couldn’t be more perfect for a new, best-in-class InterContinental resort. Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation has grown internationally and has put the Emirate on the world travel map. Its focus on heritage, cultural and adventure activities has a strong appeal to domestic and also international visitors. We look forward to welcoming guests to this exquisite property and offer a level of bespoke hospitality that is befitting of the region”.

The resort’s design is inspired by the three original tribes of the emirate, the Desert, Mountains and Sea, and offers 351 sea facing rooms, suites, and private pool villas, six dining outlets, and an exclusive Club InterContinental offering. The resort is elegant yet lively with its design fusing modern conveniences with Arabian aesthetics, from patterned fabrics to artworks inspired by the wider region.

From Classic Seaview Rooms to Family Villas, all abodes face the sea, complete with discreet private balcony and terrace areas, offering breezy panoramas of blue hues, that are perfectly paired with morning coffees or evenings shared with friends, family or loved ones during the amber twilight.

The One-Bedroom Private Pool Villas are a luxurious sanctuary, equipped with their very own private pool. The 150sqm villas offer a sublime sleeping, living, dining and pool experience in a blissful ambiance where the décor, furniture, and the latest technology create a relaxing environment for travellers and a home-away-from-home experience.

The Presidential Suite is the largest of all accommodations, providing immediate access to the lapping waters just outside your door. Where elegance meets style, the 200sqm suite perfectly captures the island aesthetic of the wider resort.

Club InterContinental guests receive elevated privileges and avail an end-to-end guest experience with a dedicated check-in area and access to the exclusive Club InterContinental Lounge with its own pool, as well as lavish à la carte breakfasts, afternoon teas and a range of evening cocktails crafted by the on-site mixologist.

A dining destination in itself, the resort is also home to six all-new culinary outlets, offering an assortment of venues each with their own unique story.

Levant & Nar delivers Levant influenced delicacies with a modern twist, featuring an open kitchen that emanates aromatic seasonings and spices, quintessential to this part of the world. The restaurant’s terrace is the perfect place to enjoy leisurely al fresco dining alongside a fire pit, with 360-degree sea views, and themed Ottoman nights every weekend.

NoHo, inspired by the artistic streets of North Houston in New York offers a trendy hangout, perfect for sharing platters, enjoying the latest in mixology, and late-night entertainment.

The poolside ShaSha serves alfresco bites, frozen cocktails and sweeping ocean views, and is the perfect place to relax with shisha and take a front seat to nature’s spectacular sunset show. The location for cinema under the stars, sunrise yoga and salsa, ShaSha is a buzzing hub of entertainment.

Whether you choose to while away the hours on the white sandy beach which overlooks the royal blue of the Arabian Gulf, spend warm, sunny days by the infinity pool, enjoy a variety of water sports or take advantage of the resort’s curated activity programme – there’s something for everyone, including little ones.

Younger guests can revel in the Planet Trekkers and Teens Club facilities, equipped with indoor and outdoor spaces. Only available at select InterContinental resorts, Planet Trekkers provides a curated program to actively engage children and enhance their view on the world.

Complete with state-of-the-art equipment, the resort’s light flooded health club is the perfect place to get a workout in, complete with a separate fitness studio, outdoor tennis court, as well as segregated male and female saunas to relax in after.

Spa InterContinental, scheduled to open in April, is replete with a range of soothing anti-ageing and wellness treatments, along with modern remedies to melt away stress and enliven the senses, including a traditional Turkish Hammam.

From the dazzling coastal sands to the far-reaching desert-cloaked topography, the resort’s Concierge Programme – a dedicated hallmark of the InterContinental brand – is on hand with a wealth of knowledge about Ras Al Khaimah’s unique treasures and how to best explore them, curating individual experiences for every guest.

The resort also offers almost 1,000sqm of impressive meeting venues, including a spacious 360sqm ballroom and two large meeting rooms, with bespoke catering options.

