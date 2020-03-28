Interministerial Council meeting on Coronavirus pandemic

The Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, oversaw an Interministerial Council meeting in which they looked at the implementation of further measures for the prevention of the Coronavirus pandemic. The three Vice Prime Ministers, Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene, Ángel Mesie Mibuy and Alfonso Nsue Mokuy respectively, attended the meeting.

The Interministerial Council meeting, which covered four points, began with a reading and subsequent adoption of the agenda for the meeting, in which they studied whether to adopt a Draft Decree declaring a National State of Alarm due to the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the provisions adopted and the structures created by the Government to date, for the prevention and control of the outbreak of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. Continuing with the meeting, they went on to analyse the Draft resolution establishing operational measures for the COVID-19 Coronavirus National Emergency Fund, recently created through Decree No. 31/2020 of 20th March, mobilising economic and material resources to combat the pandemic in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. Secondly, and given the current situation of health emergency on a global level, the Minister for Finance, the Economy and Planning gave a presentation on the possible actions to take in order to stop the possible economic and social consequences of COVID-19 at a national level. Finally, the final point debated was the Draft Decree approving the procedures for administrative requirements for the entry and exit of goods to and from National territory via the Automated Customs System, which was also presented by the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office