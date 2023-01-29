International legal team meets in Brussels to discuss case against France

Equatorial Guinea has filed a fresh claim against France with the International Court of Justice under the name of Claim regarding the restitution of property confiscated in criminal proceedings (Equatorial Guinea v. France). In order to prepare for subsequent sessions, Equatorial Guinea’s team of international lawyers met in Brussels for two days of intense work.

A delegation from the Government of Equatorial Guinea, led by the Deputy Minister for Justice, Juan Olo, has travelled to Brussels to attend these meetings. State lawyers Francisco Moro and Gladys-Denise Delcourt-Ncara Nsang completed the ministerial delegation.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government