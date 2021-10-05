FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CROSS-INDUSTRY STANDARD EMPOWERS BUSINESSES TO ELIMINATE PLASTICS, ADOPT SUSTAINABLE OPERATING PRACTICES, AND PROTECT OUR BLUE PLANET

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW YORK, NY – On Thursday, October 5th, the international non-profit Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue) a first-of-its-kind cross-industry standard that empowers industries and businesses of all sizes to achieve measurable impact that protects our blue planet. Emissions, toxins, and plastics are all consequences of human-made industry that are devastating the Earth. And with 70% of the planet covered by the ocean (which regulates our climate, absorbs our carbon, and produces more than half of the oxygen we breathe) marine ecosystems are bearing the brunt of our actions. While there are several existing standards built on the notion of “going green,” Oceanic Global’s is the first-of-its-kind that looks at the impacts of industry on the ocean and humanity’s interconnectivity to it, and empowers businesses of all sizes with actions that protect & restore the blue.

The Blue Standard was developed together with Oceanic Global’s Scientific Advisory Board and trained experts in both WELL and LEED building rating systems, as a timely response to the impending threat of Climate Change and the increasing demand for transparent industry action. According to a 2021 study by Deloitte surveying over 10,000 individuals in over 6 different countries, more than 58% of respondents wanted organizations to adopt more environmental practices, and 42% reported have changed consumption habits themselves because of their stance on the environment. In turn, Blue features two core offerings: a 3-star sustainability verification system for Business Operations and Product and Packing Seals that verify plastic-free consumer goods. An evolution of Oceanic Global’s long standing industry solutions program (formerly known as The Oceanic Standard), Blue has verified the sustainability achievements of 400+ across 26 counties to-date ranging from Bulleit distillery in Tennessee, House of Yes and Salesforce in New York, to the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok, Citi Tower in Hong Kong, Habitas in Tulum, Mexico and all 19 Sandals Resorts International properties in the Caribbean. Leading sustainable brands including: Plaine Products, Raw Elements, Ball Aluminum Cups, are also amongst the inaugural brands set to be awarded with Blue’s new Product and Packaging Seals.

Recognizing the opportunity and potential for businesses to meet both business demand and environmental need, the Blue Standard has also created custom programs for industries including: hospitality, music, events, office spaces, professional sports, consumer packaged goods, and more. These specified offerings work together to further the environmental efforts within their respective fields while also establishing universal accountability and cohesive benchmarks for sustainable business leadership across industry. Oceanic Global believes that impact should be accessible and open-source, and so the Blue Standard additionally offers a suite of services including: free educational guides, step-by-step auditing and consultation, and buying deals with a network of 300+ vetted vendors, that make it both easy and cost-effective for businesses to transition away from single-use plastics and otherwise environmentally detrimental products and processes. In turn, due it’s comprehensive & solution-driven structure, the framework of the Blue Standard has been leveraged by international governments including those of: New York City, New York State, the United States, Barbados, Spain, and more, to help shape over 7 policies to-date.

“With businesses of all sizes increasingly adopting sustainable practices, we recognized both the need and the potential to create universal accountability for these efforts and for how they’re communicated to consumers. Our hope is that through empowering comprehensive commitments to sustainability and lasting systems change, The Blue Standard will work to create a new balance between industries and the natural world that sustains them.” – Lea d’Auriol, Founder of Oceanic Global

“The health of our ocean is at a tipping point as is that of our collective well-being. Blue works to empower tangible action at all levels. We developed Blue to inspire the people and communities that make up businesses and industries to take continued action for our blue planet, and to maximize the positive impact we can all create in our immediate spheres and beyond.” – Cassia Patel, Program Director, Oceanic Global

Oceanic Global will celebrate the official launch of the Blue Standard via a free & open-to-the-public virtual event taking place on Thursday, October 7th live-streamed at both Noon EDT and Midnight EDT to accommodate varying time zones. The event will delve deeper into Blue’s offering and feature environmental and industry thought leaders alike including: John Warner (Senior Vice President, Chemistry & Distinguished Research Fellow at Zymergen Corporation), Sandra Noonan (Chief Sustainability Officer, Just Salad), and Eduardo Castillo (Co-Founder & Creative Director, HABITAS; DJ) and more. To learn more and register to attend visit bluestandard.com.

ABOUT OCEANIC GLOBAL

Founded in 2017 by Lea d’Auriol, Oceanic Global (OG) inspires us to care deeply for the ocean and provides solutions to protect it. The international non-profit sheds light on humanity’s essential relationship to the ocean and empowers individuals, communities, and industries to create positive change. Oceanic Global creates educational experiences, consults on sustainable operations, and engages local communities to generate measurable impact for our collective wellbeing. Oceanic Global has international hubs & volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong, and has additionally been the official non-profit and production partner to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. #CareDeeply | www.oceanic.global



ABOUT THE BLUE STANDARD

Launched in 2021 as an evolution of Oceanic Global’s long standing industry solution program (formerly known as the Oceanic Standard) The Blue Standard (Blue) combats greenwashing, establishes universal accountability for sustainable business leadership, and empowers industries and businesses of all sizes to achieve measurable impact that protects our blue planet. Developed together with Oceanic Global’s Scientific Advisory Board and trained experts in both WELL and LEED building rating systems, Blue features two core offerings: a 3-star sustainability verification system for Business Operations and Product and Packing Seals that verify plastic-free consumer goods. The Blue Standard offers specialized programs and consultation for industries including: hospitality, music, events, office spaces, professional sports, consumer packaged goods, and more, as well as free educational resources, step-by-step auditing and consultation support, and buying deals with a network of over 300+ vetted vendors to help businesses eliminate single-use plastics and operate sustainably. Blue has verified the sustainability achievements of over 400+ businesses across 26 countries to date, as well as helped over 7 environmental policies worldwide. www.bluestandard.com

