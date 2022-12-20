Intervention report Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) – Kabo sub-prefecture – Ouham Fafa prefecture Commune of Ouaki WASH intervention: From 08/31/2022 to 09/11/2022

REMINDER OF THE CONTEXT AND JUSTIFICATION OF THE INTERVENTION

On the night of August 9 to 10, driving rain accompanied by strong winds caused significant material damage in several villages in the commune of Ouaki. No deaths had been reported, however the essential household items of the victims were washed away by the rain or damaged when the shelters collapsed. Affected households had taken shelter with host families and others had made makeshift huts by salvaging debris from materials from collapsed houses.

An MSA was carried out by the SI RRM team in the affected area where there were 487 collapsed shelters distributed in several villages/neighborhoods including 134 in Farazala, 106 in Kouvougo, 19 in Belalo1, 16 in Belalo2, 27 in Ouaki1, 29 in Ouaki2, 33 in Dissi and 123 in the IDP site of Vami, border locality of Kabo, in the commune of Nana Outa, sub-prefecture of Kaga-Bandoro). Critical needs were reported during the MSA, particularly in WASH (43% of households use unimproved water sources, in SECAL (98% of households have reserves for less than a week and 83% live with a poor FCS, hunger being mostly moderate for 95% of surveyed households) and in AME where the AME score is 4.6. More specifically for sanitation, on the assessed axis there are two existing IDP sites managed by Intersos which have been affected by the shock: Farazala (created since 2014 but integrated into the community) and Vami (created since 2018 with 152 households). MSA results noted: Diarrhea rate in children under 5 in the 2 weeks prior to data collection: 18%, households citing 3 key times: 16% Open defecation without specific area 60 %, Open defecation in a predefined place (defecation area) 25.81%. Overall for the sanitary situation, 85% of households defecate in the open air. For these two sites, there is no WASH work and no WASH player positioned. Diarrhea rate in children under 5 in the 2 weeks prior to data collection: 18%, households citing 3 key moments: 16% Open defecation without specific area 60%, Open defecation in a predefined place (defecation area) 25.81%. Overall for the sanitary situation, 85% of households defecate in the open air. For these two sites, there is no WASH work and no WASH player positioned. Diarrhea rate in children under 5 in the 2 weeks prior to data collection: 18%, households citing 3 key moments: 16% Open defecation without specific area 60%, Open defecation in a predefined place (defecation area) 25.81%. Overall for the sanitary situation, 85% of households defecate in the open air. For these two sites, there is no WASH work and no WASH player positioned.

Following the results of the MSA, the COPIL validated an intervention that was carried out in these neighborhoods to assist disaster-stricken and displaced households in WASH (repair/rehabilitation of non-functional water points, construction of latrine/shower blocks for emergency in the Vami site, distribution of KHI kits and raising awareness of disaster victims on good WASH practices), AME (distribution of AME kits). With the support of the WFP, an intervention in SECAL (distribution of HEBs) was also carried out.

Source: UN Children’s Fund