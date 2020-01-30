INTERVIEW WITH VICE-PRESIDENT DURING WORKING TRIP TO RUSSIA

The Vice-President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has invited Russian companies from the hydrocarbons and minerals sector to invest in the country, and promised to provide them with all the facilities necessary, during an exclusive interview granted to Sputnik, during his working visit to Moscow.

– What is the importance of the visit and its aims? Are the results of the visit expected to become enshrined in documents?

-We have come here to Moscow to deliver a letter from the President of the Republic (Teodoro) Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to his friend and brother, President Vladimir Putin, that is the aim of the trip.

– The message from Mr. President to his Russian colleague in itself demonstrates the importance of bilateral relations. How would you describe collaboration with Russia in the specific area to which the message refers?

-As you know, messages at this level cannot be expressed publicly, because they are messages between two Heads of State. I have only come to deliver the letter, and for that reason I cannot go into details about the letter. What I can say is that Equatorial Guinea and Russia have a long history of diplomatic relations and friendship; it is a relationship of over 50 years. And the will of the Heads of State is to further strengthen this relationship, and take it to a higher level.

– Should we expect a continuation of the conversation held between the presidents in Sochi?

-I can confirm that, yes.

– What areas of cooperation with Russia are priorities for Equatorial Guinea? And what are the main projects that the two countries are currently executing? What new projects would you like Equatorial Guinea to implement with Russia?

-Currently, Equatorial Guinea and Russia have various cooperation agreements in place, signed over ten years ago. Russia is one of the main countries that is training the human resources which are the young students. They are being trained in various sectors, such as education, hydrocarbons, the military sector, etc. These are the main sectors. Russia, due to the history between the two countries, has cooperated a great deal from the start, in all matters of defence. And we are very grateful to the Russian Government for the support provided for us.

– In the area of defence, that you have just mentioned, is Equatorial Guinea going to purchase new Russian military equipment, and what would the priorities be for the country in this field?

-Regarding the purchase of military material, to date I cannot comment, but we are working a great deal on the training of human resources, officers, in the handling of the weapons that we have. The majority of our material is of Russian origin and we have to have good personnel; good experts who know how to handle this material, and for that reason military cooperation with Russia is very important.

– President Obiang Nguema, as we have mentioned, visited the Russian city of Sochi last October, for the Russia-Africa Summit. When will be the next senior level contact between Equatorial Guinea and Russia?

-I wish to greatly thank the Russian Government for the successful summit (Russia-Africa) held in Sochi. All African countries state with one voice that it was one of the best summits to have been held, with a country that truly intends to help, in order to provide support to countries in need, such as African countries.

Russia has a huge role to play in the world, as it is doing. We are a sovereign country and we have worked well with the Russian Government on United Nations issues. We were a member of the Security Council in 2019, and I believe we achieved good results. We have worked closely on the question of Venezuela and I believe that we have stopped a game that was unfair.

– Russia and Equatorial Guinea are two huge producers of hydrocarbons, and you have already mentioned cooperation in the preparation of personnel, for example. How do you describe in general bilateral cooperation in this area? Would you like Malabo to increase the presence of Russian companies in Equatorial Guinea? And, for what projects would you like to attract Russian investment?

-During the Russia-Africa conference, agreements were signed with the Russian company Lukoil and for us this is a very positive step. For a decade we have been offering blocks to Russian companies in order to invest in the country, and there was a time when we offered blocks to Gazprom Neft with respect to gas. Currently we have Lukoil, to which we have assigned block EG-27, which is very promising, and has good production forecasts.

The will of the Government is to diversify its partners, and currently we are seeing huge interest from Russian companies in the hydrocarbons sector, and at a Government level we are going to provide every facility so that they can obtain the blocks they are interested in. But not only is there oil, but gas, and also bauxite and other minerals. Equatorial Guinea is a rich country, it has many riches, there is a lot yet to be discovered.

– Are further senior level meetings between our two presidents expected in the future?

-I think there is a programme, according to the calendars of each Head of State, but I am sure that in the near future there will be a meeting. Not long ago they met in Sochi, and now we are implementing the decisions taken by the two heads of State, and I think that after that there will be another meeting, but I cannot confirm the date when that will take place.

– Would it be an official visit, working visit or State visit?

-That will depend on the Governments, the Ministers for Foreign Affairs will determine the form that the meeting will take. But we are working in many sectors, we have many programmes that we have to implement following the meeting of the two Heads of State. I think the time will come to draw a conclusion and decide on the next steps.

– As you mentioned, there is significant cooperation regarding the training of professional groups between our two countries. What is the current volume of this cooperation between universities in Russia and Equatorial Guinea? And, does Malabo wish to increase this volume of cooperation?

-Currently, what we receive in grants are over 150 in various sectors: defence, hydrocarbons and education. But since the meeting with President Putin in Sochi, the two Heads of State spoke about increasing this volume, I believe it is a limit of 50 more grants, because it was a request made by the Head of State and accepted by President Putin, and thus we are very grateful for this support.

– It would be a pleasure to see in Russian shops goods from Equatorial Guinea, perhaps fruit or cocoa…

-This is also one of our desires, because we have very fertile land and we export little, and for that reason these bilateral contacts are important between different companies, in order to see how we can carry out this type of exchange. I am going to work with all the means I have to ensure that there are more meetings.

I remember that when the President (Obiang Nguema Mbasogo) came some years ago, on an official visit, in the time of President (Dmitri) Medvedev, there was a meeting with various Russian companies and he expressed the interest of Russian companies in travelling to Guinea, in order to see what type of agreements we could have and how we could cooperate. I hope that this desire can be implemented.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office