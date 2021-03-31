General 

IOM COVID-19 Impact On Points Of Entry Bi-Weekly Analysis 31 March 2021

Executive summary
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.
Points of Entry (PoEs):
• As of 25 March 2021, a total of 4,384 PoEs were assessed in 182 C/T/As: 1,138 (26%) airports, 2,526 (58%) land border crossing points and 720 (16%) blue border crossing points.
• Overall, 17 per cent of the assessed PoEs were fully closed (- 1 p.p. compared to the previous reporting period), 25 per cent partially operational (- 1 p.p. compared to the previous reporting period) and 49 per cent fully operational (+ 1 p.p. compared to the previous reporting period), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:
o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was West and Central Africa (44%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous reporting period), followed by South America (28%, i.e. a 1 p.p. decrease compared to the previous reporting period);
o The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (80%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), followed by East and Horn of Africa (68%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (53%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis), and the Middle East and North Africa (52%; i.e. no change compared to the previous report);
o About 22 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points, globally, were fully closed. For airports and blue border crossing points this was reported as 13 and 9 per cent, respectively, with no change compared to the previous reporting period;
o The share of fully operational locations remained stable across all PoE types: airports (70%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period), blue border crossing points (52%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period) and land border crossings points (39%, i.e. no change compared to the previous reporting period).

