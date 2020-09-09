IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry – Bi-Weekly Analysis, 9 September 2020

Executive summary

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting cross-border movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Data has been collected between 13 March and 28 August 2020. Information for 22 per cent of the PoEs has been updated in August, with 14 per cent of the PoEs updated in July, while 21 per cent of the data was last updated during the month of June. The remaining data was last updated before June (17% in May, 12% in April and 11% in March).

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• 3,861 PoEs were assessed in 173 C/T/As, including 958 Airports, 2,306 Land Border Crossing Points and 597 Blue Border Crossing Points.

• Overall, 24 per cent of the assessed PoE were fully closed (-4 p.p. compared to the previous report), 35 per cent partially operational (+2 p.p. compared to the previous report) and 34 per cent fully operational (+1 p.p.), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was South America (64%, no relative change compared to two weeks ago), followed by Southern Africa (48%, no relative change) and the Middle East and North Africa (42%, a 1 p.p. decrease compared to two weeks ago);

o The European Economic Area remained the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (78%, i.e. no relative change compared to the previous report), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (43%, i.e. a 2 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis);

o 27 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points globally were fully closed, while this percentage was respectively 21 and 17 for blue border crossing points and airports, with a significant decrease for land border crossing points and less pronounced decreases for airports and blue border crossing points (- 7 p.p. for land border crossing points and – 1 p.p. for airports and blue border crossing points on a fortnightly basis);

o The share of fully operational PoEs increased for all PoE types: airports (53%, i.e. a 1 p.p. increase compared to the previous report), blue border crossing points (30%, i.e. a 2 p.p. increase on a fortnightly basis) and land border crossings points (28%, i.e. a 2 p.p. increase compared to two weeks ago).

• Mobility restrictions on arriving to or departing from the assessed PoEs remained the most adopted restrictive measures in all the types of PoE (around 60% of the assessed PoEs), followed by medical requirements (more than 30% in all PoE types with a peak of 45% for blue border crossing points).

• The expected duration of the restrictive measures adopted in the assessed PoEs was unknown for 48 per cent of the assessed PoEs, with 14 days to one month being the expected duration of the restrictive measures in 26 per cent of the cases.

• Regular travelers and nationals were the most affected population categories across all PoE types.

• Airports were the PoE type where public health measures, such as health screening through non-contact thermometers, the provision of information about COVID-19 on site or the presence of a handwashing station, were most commonly adopted by the managing authorities. Aligned with this result, airports were also the PoE type with the highest number of available tools in the event of a suspected COVID-19 case transiting through the PoE. These available tools included standard operating procedures for the detection and management of ill travelers, referral systems and availability of an isolation space for suspected COVID-19 cases.

Source: International Organization for Migration