IOM COVID-19: Impact On Points Of Entry – Weekly Analysis, 24 June 2020

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting cross-border, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Points of Entry (PoEs):

• 3,523 PoEs were assessed in 169 C/T/As, including 762 Airports, 2,149 Land Border Crossing Points and 612 Blue Border Crossing Points.

• Overall, 38 per cent of the assessed PoE were fully closed (-2 p.p. compared to last week), 38 per cent partially operational (i.e. -2 p.p. compared to last week) and 17 per cent fully operational (+3 p.p. compared to last week’s figures), however the operational status of PoEs varied across IOM Regions and PoE types:

o The IOM Region with the highest share of fully closed PoEs was Central and West Africa (59%, i.e. no relative change on a weekly basis), followed by the Middle East and North Africa (55%, i.e. a 2 p.p. decrease compared to last week);

o The European Economic Area was the IOM Region with the highest percentage of fully operational PoEs (37%, i.e. an 8 p.p. increase compared to last week’s figure), followed by South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (26%, i.e. a 9 p.p. increase on a weekly basis)

o 46 per cent of the assessed land border crossing points globally were fully closed, while this percentage was respectively 30 and 22 for airports and blue border crossing points, with a slight decrease for land border crossing points (-2 p.p.) and airports (-1 p.p.);

o The share of fully operational PoEs increased for airports (24%, i.e. a 7 p.p. increase compared to last week) and land border crossings points (15%, i.e. a 3 p.p. increase on a weekly basis), while remained stable for blue border crossing points (16%).

• Mobility restrictions on arriving to or departing from the assessed PoEs were the most adopted restrictive measures in all the types of PoE (around 70% of the assessed PoEs), followed by medical requirements (more than 30% in all PoE types with a peak of 50% for airports).

• The most common expected duration of the restrictive measures adopted in the assessed PoEs was 14 days to one month (40% of the cases for airports), however the foreseen duration of these restrictive measures was unknown for 51 and 45 per cent of the blue and land border crossing points, respectively.

• Regular travelers and nationals were the most affected population categories across all PoE types.

• Airports were the PoE type where public health measures, such as health screening through non-contact thermometers, the provision of information about COVID-19 on site or the presence of a handwashing station, were most commonly adopted by the managing authorities. Aligned with this result, airports were also the PoE type with the highest number of available tools in the event of a suspected COVID-19 case transiting through the PoE. These available tools included standard operating procedures for the detection and management of ill travelers, referral systems and availability of an isolation space for suspected COVID-19 cases.

Source: International Organization for Migration