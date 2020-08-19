IOM Quarterly Regional Report – Europe Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) April – June 2020 (Q2 2020)

In the second quarter of 2020, a total of 8,567 migrants and refugees were registered arriving to Europe through the three Mediterranean routes, which is 62 per cent less than the 22,626 arrivals registered in the same period in 2019 and 79 per cent less than the 39,855 registered in 2018.

Arrivals in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 54 per cent when compared to the previous reporting period (18,641 in Q1 2020). This significant decrease registered in arrivals coincides with the unprecedented effect of COVID-19 outbreak, global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions, imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the virus since late February-beginning of March 2020.

Over half (55%) of all registered individuals arrived in Europe through the Central Mediterranean route by reaching Italy (4,156) and Malta (564). Another 36 per cent were registered in Spain (3,073) and the remaining 9 per cent crossed the Eastern Mediterranean and disembarked in Greece (572) and Bulgaria (202).

Source: International Organization for Migration